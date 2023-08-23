Should you set up auto-pay for your water bills or not?

We're Working for You to find out if enrolling in auto-pay will help clear up water bill confusion.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 viewers are continuing to email us about water bills and the confusion surrounding them.

One viewer wrote “You should advise people to take their bills off auto-pay. What if they get a $5,000 bill and it takes all their money?”

We are Working for You to clear this up.

It does not make a difference whether you are on auto-pay or not.

The Public Utilities Department told CBS 8: “Bills are held when a water meter read is significantly outside the typical range based on historic usage, so that public utilities staff can manually investigate the account to determine the cause of the abnormal read. Due to staffing challenges, the public utilities department is, unfortunately, unable to investigate each account immediately. We have also had staffing challenges in meter reading in 2023."

This means whether you use auto-pay or not; if the city is investigating your water bill, the bill will remain at zero and you will not be charged until you get a bill in the mail.

You also won't be notified until you suddenly receive a big bill.

Another CBS 8 viewer wrote, “We were set on autopay and the city never deducted money for over a year."

Auto-pay or not, you need to make sure to pay attention to your water bill.

Create an account with the Public Utilities Department, log in and regularly check.

If you find a zero balance, know that is something is wrong.

CBS 8 viewer Donna Titus wrote, "That has to be the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. It is no way to run any kind of business, but a city as large as San Diego needs to address this 'business model' as soon as possible.”

