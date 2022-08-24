Sidewalk woes in Oceanside

We're Working for You to get results for dangerous sidewalks.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A CBS 8 viewer in Oceanside says he can't get the city to fix sidewalks in his neighborhood.

Dan Wyman says he's sent in requests for help on the City of Oceanside's app but so far, Wyman says he hasn't seen any action. So, he says he called CBS 8 for some help.

We went to Oceanside to look at the problem in-person and to get answers from the city.

Wyman warned CBS 8 as we neared the sidewalk in question, "Careful there, because the sidewalk is raised."

Wyman says he reported the issue near Douglas Drive and Via Cibola in the Via Malaguena neighborhood months ago.

"I used the city's app to ask them about this. The app is called My Oceanside. And they said they would fix this in June. That was in January or February and that just seems like a long way off,” said Wyman. “Now, June has come and gone, and nothing has happened. I would hope that it would happen because it's a hazardous situation."

Wyman says after seeing the CBS 8 story about how much money the City of San Diego paid out for sidewalk lawsuits, he figured he’d call CBS 8 because he’s not looking for a pay day.

“They paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the very same issue, people just tripping and falling on the sidewalks,” said Wyman. “It may not be the biggest issue in the world, but it becomes a big issue when someone trips and hurts himself or herself."

CBS 8 is Working for You on this story and took Wyman’s concerns to Oceanside City Hall where we met with Hamid Bahadori with the city's public works department.

Bahadori said the City of Oceanside inspects all sidewalks once a year. They've divided the city into 12 zones.

"Going zone by zone is our systematic approach and we have exceptions for more severe projects that require our attention,” said Bahadori. “If we are about to move into that zone and the request came in, we can pay attention much sooner compared to if we just finished that zone. A lot of the sidewalk damage is caused by tree roots."

Bahadori said of the sidewalk near Douglas Drive and Via Cibola, "Our contractor just moved into that zone this month,” said Bahadori. “Those two repairs are the pending repairs that we know of and will be completed by the end of September. Hopefully, much sooner."

We’ll follow up on this story. Stay with CBS 8 for more updates.