Speeding drivers making Garnet Avenue dangerous, Pacific Beach neighbors worried

The speed limit on Garnet Avenue by Olney and Noyes Street is 30 mph, but the only sign is a few blocks away, and it’s not standing half the time.

SAN DIEGO — Speeding drivers and frequent car accidents on Garnet Avenue are making people who live nearby feel unsafe.

“We have a bad problem with those who are speeding and going up and causing wrecks and accidents, it’s really not safe for anybody anymore,” said Bonnie Mitchell, who has lived along Garnet for nearly three years. “They’re speeding, trying to get to work, trying to get to the beach, they’re trying to get to the bar, and it puts me and my family at risk because they come out of nowhere sometimes going 50 to 60 miles an hour.”

Mitchell recorded a video in September during the aftermath of a rollover accident outside her home.

“The car had lost control because he was speeding trying to beat the traffic around, ended up hitting another vehicle, flipping over, and ending in the middle of the road upside down,” said Mitchell.

The speed limit on Garnet Avenue along the stretch by Olney and Noyes Street is 30 miles per hour, but the only sign is a few blocks away, and it’s not standing half the time.

“It gets hit quite frequently because it’s right on a busy street corner,” said Mitchell. “I’ve seen other residents going out and putting the sign back into place.”

Nearby on Grand Avenue in January, a speeding drunk driver plowed through the Pacific Beach entryway sign on the traffic median, and knocked over the solar panel, which the Pacific Beach Town Council had installed. The driver was arrested.

“It’s concerning because, first of all, it’s a danger to the community, obviously, with people speeding and driving under the influence around here,” said Susan Crowers, a board member with the PB Town Council. “Property can be replaced, but lives can’t be.”

Mitchell and her husband have been in touch with the City of San Diego over the past year, trying to get electronic speed signs placed along Garnet Avenue near their home.

“We were told back in August that it was in the works, that it was going to be happening, that they would follow up with us as soon as it did happen, and here it is next year, and still nothing,” said Mitchell.

CBS 8 reached out to the City’s Transportation Department and they told us they’ve evaluated the area and secured two electronic speed signs, also known as V-Calm signs, and are currently scheduling installation within the next six months.

“I’m really hoping that this will help us see that there is a great need,” said Mitchell. “It makes it more difficult for anyone that lives here on Garnet in PB to feel safe on the road.”

