The Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness. What does this mean for borrowers?

Specifically, we wanted to know the advice he has for borrowers.



“Don't hide from the loan service companies because it's going to negatively impact your credit if you get delinquent or seriously delinquent, you'll go into default, number one. Number two, you've got to look at the family budget, or, if you're single, your own budget and some discretionary spending that's been going on the last couple of years is gonna have to change,” said Wallace.



Wallace also suggests people call their loan provider to ensure they have your correct contact information and check to see if they have an account with the US department of Education.



If not, sign up for one.



And if you’re wondering whether or not there’s a way to trim down your payments, Wallace says it’s possible.



“The Federal Government has what they call income contingent payment programs, which are various programs depending upon what your income is, and what you do for a living. So, they have a public service forgiveness program, and then they have another program based upon income where you can manage your monthly payment based upon a percentage of your gross income,” said Wallace.



As a reminder, Wallace says student loan debt is tax deductible.



Overall, he says people shouldn't rely on the government reverting back to loan forgiveness.



Instead, they need to focus on paying back the money they said they would.



“You signed prom note. You got an education, hopefully. Some people didn't go and graduate, but there's no reason why 7/8's of Americans should be paying for 1/8 of the benefit of the forgiveness program,” said Wallace.



President Biden says he isn't giving up.

