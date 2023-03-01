New tax deadline for all San Diegans: October 16

Taxpayers have an extra six months until the deadline to file and pay in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — The recent rainy weather in California is good news for some taxpayers.

Due to recent winter storms in California, the IRS and Governor Gavin Newsom’s office say the new deadline to file and pay your taxes is now October 16th for San Diego County and just about all of California; something that several tax professionals say rarely happens.

"In my 20 years of practice, I’ve never seen an automatic extension through October," said Casey Broach, certified financial planner for DA/CA Financial Group in San Diego.

Raphael Tulino, an IRS spokesperson, says this not only applies to personal state and federal taxes but also business tax returns.

If you want to report physical damage or a loss from the recent storms, tax professionals say to first talk with your tax preparer. You can then go to the IRS website and click under the Disaster Relief and Emergency section for guidance.

"Definitely get in with your tax professional because you can get some of these losses on this return for 2022 even if it occurred in 2023," said Broach.

Those that live in San Diego County that do not have any storm damages or losses to report still have the October 16th deadline to file and pay their taxes.

During these disaster periods, Broach also says to be prepared for any scams. Remember: the IRS will not call or email you.

"Be heightened as to what you are opening or calls you are receiving," said Broach.

While this deadline extension provides relief for many, Broach advises filers to not wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

"Definitely don’t wait until October 16. If you were owed a refund, why should you wait on that? Get your money back," said Broach.

