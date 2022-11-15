The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast

CBS 8 is Working For You to find how much it will cost and how much you can save if you shop at the grocery store, order a premade meal or eat out at a restaurant.

SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up.

CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients.

With grocery prices higher in 2022, many families might choose to go out to eat for Thanksgiving, but will it save you?

When you go to Open Table, an online reservation site used by many restaurants, you can search for restaurants open on Thanksgiving and serving a prefixed holiday meal.

If you’re looking for something fancy with an ocean view, Eddie V's in La Jolla is $49 for adults and $18 for children. That adds up to $134.

The Farmer's Table has locations in Little Italy, La Mesa, Bay Park, and Chula Vista and offers a Thanksgiving feast. For a family of four, it will cost $150.

One of the most affordable Thanksgiving meals found is being served at Black Angus, which has locations across San Diego County for $25.99 per person. That adds up to just over $100.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of dining out rose 8.6 % last year, and the cost of eating at home jumped just over 12.4%.

But if you still want to enjoy a turkey and all the fixings at home without cooking all day, you can preorder holiday meals at many grocers.

Classic turkey dinner at Vons/Albertson's is $74.99, Sprouts will cook up a feast for $85.99, which includes enough for leftovers, and Whole Foods is $89.00.

Depending on your value of savings, when you compare cooking at home to eating out or picking up a premade holiday meal, you’ll save the most money at the grocery store but more on time if you head out.

If you decide to eat out or order a premade meal, many restaurants and stores suggest you plan and make a reservation. You can call the restaurant or store to see availability if reservations are booked online.