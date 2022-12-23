'Book now' | Travel expert shares which months are the cheapest travel season of the year

While December is one of the busiest and most expensive travel seasons, January and February are the cheapest, according to one expert.

SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the United States are rushing to get to their final destination for the holidays.

December travel

December is one of the busiest months of the year for air travel, and it can also be one of the most expensive. But better deals are just around the corner.

A flight from San Diego to Hawaii during the last weeks of December can cost you over $800.

A ski trip to Sun Valley, Idaho, around the same time will cost anywhere from $500 to more than $2,000.

A roundtrip flight from San Diego to London for overseas destinations will cost you over $2,000.

'Save by waiting'

Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Scotts Cheap Flights said the last three weeks of the year are the most expensive and adds that you can save big by simply waiting.

"Something incredible happens around January 8, and airfare actually drops in price quite significantly, and you can find deals up to 80% off at times," said Nastro.

When changing dates, the same flight from San Diego to Hawaii dropped to as low as $246 from January 23 - January 3.

The ski trip to Sun Valley went as low as $132. And the overseas trip to London dropped to below $600.

"That’s about a 70% savings just by waiting one month," said Nastro.

Nastro says that’s because January and February are the cheapest time of the year to travel.

"It's an off-peak season for most destinations, so not only are you saving in airfare, you’re also saving on hotels, activities, car rentals – everything that encompasses your vacation," said Nastro.

Best of all, the savings apply to both warm and cold destinations.

So, when should you buy your tickets if you want to take advantage of great deals?

Nastro said ‘the sooner, the better.’

"Don’t wait...we are quickly approaching January, so I would suggest doing a google search, finding a flight, and booking it now," she said.





