UCSD removing hundreds of Eucalyptus trees from student housing area

Crews were hard at work Friday cutting and dismantling giant Eucalyptus trees around the Mesa student housing complex along Miramar Street.

SAN DIEGO — Due to the danger of falling Eucalyptus trees, UCSD is removing hundreds of them from a student housing area. But some students are now concerned about the loss of all the shade the trees provide.

“Right here, we have a few of the trees that have been cut down just last week,” said Visual Art PhD student, Fabiola Carranza, as she pointed at a tree stump.

Tree limbs have been known to fall periodically, sometimes destroying cars. On June 28, one fell on an apartment, but fortunately, no one was injured.

“I was awake, and I heard the big branch fall on top of an apartment that was right behind and I actually got to see what happened,” said Ana Lopez, a Sociology PhD student, who has lived in the complex for 3 years.

UCSD told CBS 8 they’re removing 250 Eucalyptus trees that were identified as posing the most risk.

“I don’t think it merits taking all of the trees out. It will make such a big difference in our everyday lives not to have trees around,” said Lopez. “The trees have been fundamental to give us shade, making this like a cooler, easier-to-live place.”

UCSD told CBS 8 that tree removals started last week and should take a couple of months to complete.

If a tree’s size and fall radius could potentially hit a building, car, or playground, then it will be cut down and removed. Students here, however, want to see other trees planted in their place.

“Without the trees, it will be kind of like living in a desert,” said Lopez.

The university told CBS 8 they have plans to demolish and redevelop the entire Central and South Mesa housing areas in the coming years, at which point new landscaping and trees will be added, but not before then. No official timeline has been released.

“The time to plant trees is now and they’re going to wait until they redevelop, which to me is unacceptable, especially since we’re experiencing such harsh changes in weather and climate issues,” said Carranza.