University Heights neighbors upset over mass development in residential area

SAN DIEGO — University Heights residents said they’re fed-up with the City of San Diego’s plan to build more housing.

Many are upset over the construction of an eight-story building that’s about to get underway in the middle of a neighborhood.

The residential building is set to go up on a street where the tallest building is just three-stories high.

"I was shocked and appalled that the entire thing was done without input," said frustrated San Diegan, Bradley Whitehead.

Many living near or along Cleveland Ave. in University Heights said they are outraged over the city’s plan to build a large-scale apartment complex in a residential neighborhood.

"It's kind of out of place for a neighborhood that has places that are no more than 3 stories high for miles away," said life-long resident, Scott Kovacik.

"I just think it’s really sad and unfortunate that the city seems to have a mind of its own on what it wants to do," said Whitehead.

"Developers are not in the building houses, they’re in the business of making money," added long-term resident, Bill Ellig.

What makes them even more upset, is they claim the city never sought public input from the community.

According to Uptown Planners chair, Mat Wahlstrom, the city says as long as the project complies with the municipal code, it can be approved by city staff without a public hearing.

In a statement to CBS 8 the city says:

"The Development Services Department reviews the project for compliance with all applicable land development and building code regulations.

This project is being given a ministerial building permit meaning it complies with a set of codified standards, the project can move forward without public hearings."

As to why residents don't have a say/get the opportunity for public input on these types of construction projects, the city said:

"The project is receiving ministerial approvals and is not subject to a public hearing. Ministerial approvals bring a streamlined approach to creating more affordable housing. It brings more certainty to a project, costs less for developers and allows housing to be created faster."

Neighbors said it’s unfair and are asking the city to consider the community’s input.

Marc Johnson with the UHCA news, shared renderings with CBS 8 of what the project could look like.

According to the city’s Development Services Department, the building would have 49 units as private housing.

It would go over one-story garage and inlcude another subterranean garage.

Those who live in the area say, the project presents safety and infrastructure concerns.

"San diego is having a difficult time with its infrastructure as it is, with the population that’s already here, so the more people that come and the more building that goes up, the more we use sewage the more we use water and electricity," said Kovacik.

Kovacik lives directly in front of where the new development is set to go up. As a lifelong San Diegan, he says he’s seen the community change over the years.

He says he fears that outside developers and the city are not taking into consideration what the new construction will do to the community.

"When you see something that’s 8 stories tall, it’s a completely different animal altogether I believe," he added.

Bill Ellig, another long term resident, says the project will destroy the look and feel of the community.

"University heights was created back in 1888, its one of the original communities in San Diego so there’s a lot of infrastructure that’s gonna need replacement as things go along," said Ellig.

CBS 8 reached out to councilmember Stephen Whitburn about the community’s concerns.

In a statement, Whitburn said:

“University Heights is a beautiful neighborhood, and we will work together to maintain its unique charm as new neighbors move into new homes. The City’s top priority is ending homelessness, and we will only accomplish that if we create more homes that people can truly afford.”

CBS 8 spoke to residents who said the new building will be anything but affordable and are asking the city to be more transparent with any future projects that could drastically change communities.

As to what the city has to say to residents who are worried they won’t have say about construction in their areas, the city said:

"The City is undergoing a housing crisis due to a lack of adequate supply of housing. To address this, the City has taken steps over the past several years to update its land use plans and development regulations to increase opportunities for more homes in neighborhoods with a streamlined approval process. During the preparation of these land use plans and regulations, the City has held numerous public and community meetings to capture a diverse range of input. Once these plans and regulations have been adopted, the approval process is set up to ensure that new homes consistent with the regulations can be built to address the housing crisis."

"We encourage residents to take an active role in providing input when plans and policies are created. San Diegans can visit the City’s Planning Department’s website to learn how to get involved in providing public input."

Neighbors for a Better San Diego, a group fighting against zoning laws, will host a virtual town hall next Monday for those concerned about the future of their communities. Residents are invited to voice their concerns.

The group plans to get their initiative on the 2024 ballot.