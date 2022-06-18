University Heights residents react to new bike lanes, parking confusion

The city calls the new parking space "reverse angle parking." Drivers are asked to back into the parking spots that are right next to the new bike lanes.

SAN DIEGO — Residents and drivers are reacting to new bike lanes and confusing parking spaces in University Heights.

The City of San Diego says the “reverse angled” parking installed just this week requires drivers to back into a parking spot located next to the new bike lanes.

This allows drivers to have the full view of the road when pulling out.

However, residents in University Heights say the changes are causing traffic. There are no places to park safely for seniors and it’s creating a hazard for drivers and cyclists as well.

"We lost a lot of parking spaces we have a lot of people who depend on those spaces," said Frank Kary.

"I agree with bike lanes but this is going too far," said Crissi Ferguson.

Crissi Ferguson and Frank Kary say what’s been done on the street has created a hazard.

"You could have somebody back up into the parking spaces back into far and you get hit," said Jim Manner.

"We only have one lane of traffic when people are backing out it’s gonna stop traffic people are gonna be complaining people are gonna get hurt," said Ferguson

People here say the bike lane is not only a concern for cyclists and drivers.. But also for seniors who live near by.

"Seniors that have cars and people to come visit them with cars we need that parking if anyone’s listening Mayor Gloria just put it back the way it was it wasn’t broken now it’s broke," said Michael Sylvia.

A total of 88 parking spaces and two lanes of traffic were removed on this street to make room for protected bike lanes.

People say there wasn’t enough notice or input before making this decision.

"The concern for us is the lack of outreach to make this momentus of a decision and it just keeps repeating over and over in uptown Mira Mesa, Point Loma it’s just people are feeling they are not being engaged," said Wahlstrom.

Matt Wahlstrom, Chair of Uptown Planners, the local community planning group, he was present to hear from the community. He says he’s concerned and says the only way things will change is if comes from the mayor’s office.

"The decisions to change them need to come from the top down it would just be nice if it was in response to from the top down from the bottom up," said Wahlstrom.

Residents in the area say they hope for something like Goldcoast Drive in Mira Mesa where the City of San Diego removed bike lanes because of the confusion it created.