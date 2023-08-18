What you can do at home to prepare for Hilary

Here are some tips to help you and your family weather the powerful storm heading towards San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is working for you to make sure you stay ready for Hilary so you don't find yourself getting ready in the middle of a powerful storm.

First things first, before the storm hits, you want to make sure your car is charged if it's electric or filled up with gas so that you have enough fuel because gas stations might be closed.

The biggest issues we expect with this storm are wind and flash flooding. If it gets too windy, we may lose power.

Here’s are some tips to remember

Power outages

Flashlight, don't forget the batteries.

Candles and something to light them with, like a lighter or matches.

Ensure you're charging your devices like your cell phones, laptop, or tablets.

Food

Protect the food in your refrigerator in case of a power outage. You can do that by having extra ice on hand.

Take some of that extra ice, put it in a bag, and put it inside of your refrigerator. This way, you can keep your food cool in the fridge and the freezer.

And don't forget, don't open your fridge doors as much as you would when you have power because you want to keep that refrigerated air inside for as long as possible.



Stock your pantry with canned goods or anything you might like. We recommend enough food for 14 days.

It sounds like a lot, but it is handy when you can't leave your home.

We can't forget water. We recommend a 14-day supply.

Emergencies

If you have to leave your house in case of an emergency, don't forget your medications.

That includes prescriptions or anything else you might need day to day.

An emergency plan for your home won’t be complete without a plan for your pets. Make sure you have their medications, grooming items, and their favorite toys or treats on hand.

Outdoors

We're expecting a lot of rain and a lot of wind with this storm, so that means you might need to move your patio furniture so it doesn't blow away.

Another tip if your power goes out, ensure you have what you need for your barbecue grills, like propane or charcoal, to cook food.

For the latest updates on Hilary, visit our CBS 8 Weather Page here.