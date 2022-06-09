What's that strong stench coming from the San Diego River?

CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what that smell is coming from the San Diego River in Mission Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — An unusual smell is rising from the San Diego River in Mission Valley, and it may not be just from the heat.

CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what the smell is coming from the Riverbed.

Neighbors nearby have been complaining online on about the strong stench recently coming from the river.

The San Diego River Park Foundation explains typically the summer heat causes eutrophication which happens when less oxygen is in the water causing an overgrowth of algae or invasive plants such as water lettuce.

“It has a lot more of an issue with water quality,” said Sarah Hutmacher, San Diego River Park Foundation Chief Associated Director.

The Foundation shared video taken during an August 27 clean up where they found a sewage spilling into the San Diego River from a storm water drain coming from Mission Hills.

“It’s likely this milky color that we are seeing as result of that spill,” said Hutmacher.

CBS 8 called the City of San Diego to find out what happened.

A public works spokesperson says the sewage seep was caused by roots in the line causing 10,800 gallons of sewage to spill, 4,000 gallons were recovered but it still forced the County to close Dog Beach in Ocean Beach for three days.

The city says the sewer line has been repaired to keep another spill from happening again.

“We still have some dragonflies and a duck,” said Hutmacher.

The San Diego River Park Foundation says they will continue to monitor the area for any disruption to the habitat because of the sewage spill.

To learn more about reporting a tip and volunteering with the SDRPF you can visit their website here.