Time is running out | When to use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, gift cards and store credit before stores close

Bed Beth and Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — With the announcement of Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy, time is running out to use those coupons, gift cards, and store credit that might be piling up.

After more than 50 years in business, Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, announcing it will wind down operations and shut down all of its 360 stores, along with 120 Buy Buy Baby locations by this summer.

"I'm bummed out they're closing. I love them," said one loyal customer.

Another said, “I'm sad. I'm sad they're closing. I'm sad Tuesday Morning closed and all these great places to go.”



Bed Bath & Beyond was once a thriving retail giant with 1100 stores. But, business started to slow down in 2014. By 2020, the pandemic shut down stores for six months and customers fled to online shopping platforms.

CBS 8 stopped by the Mission Valley location Tuesday, which had a line wrapped around the store.

Here’s why:

Tuesday, April 25 is the last day coupons will be accepted.



Here's what else you need to know:



- Store closing sales start Wednesday, April 26

- Anything purchased after that will be a final sale

- Items bought before May 26 can be returned or exchanged until May 24

- Gift cards are good through May 8

- Store credit is good through May 15

- You can still shop online

- If you have a baby or wedding registry, Bed Bath & Beyond is telling customers:

"Your registry data is safe and you can still view your registry at this time. We expect to partner with an alternative platform where you will be able to transfer your data and complete yourregistry. We will provide details in the coming days.”



There are two Bed Bath and Beyond stores, as well as two Buy Buy Baby's left in San Diego County.

Pacific Coast Plaza Bed Bath & Beyond in Oceanside

Mission Valley Center Bed Bath & Beyond in San Diego

Encinitas Buy Buy Baby

Chula Vista Buy Buy Baby