Why is the blighted Ramona McDonald’s taking so long to reopen?

RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 is Working for You to learn why the McDonald’s location in Ramona continues to be an eyesore for the community. Many reached out since our first story aired Monday.

“The looks of everything, you know, it’s like every time you drive by, I work out right here, I have to see it every day. All the residents see it and it makes our community look like crap,” said Misty, who has lived in Ramona for 3 years.

The blighted McDonald’s building has been in a sad state of disrepair for several years now and the community is tired of it.

“I’ve reached out to corporate McDonald’s and absolutely no feedback whatsoever,” said Misty. “And I’m just sick and tired of it and I know all the residents here in Ramona are as well.”

In August 2021, a fire broke out in the basement at this location at 1550 Main Street. No employees or customers were injured, and firefighters put it out quickly. More than two years later, the restaurant is still closed.

“It’s ugly, it doesn’t add anything to Ramona and it’s really sad,” said Lynn Hopewell, a longtime Ramona resident and member of the Ramona Design Review Board. “The graffiti on the building needs to be painted over and the fence cloth is all torn apart.”

Hopewell said the owner’s construction plans were approved by the local review board in September 2022. But since then, progress has been stagnant.

CBS 8 reached out to McDonald’s corporate earlier this week and they shared a statement from the owner Sean Piazza.

“We are just as excited as our loyal customers to re-open the 1550 Main Street restaurant and continue our decades long tradition of serving the Ramona community. Once we receive county approval of our construction plans, we anticipate construction will take a few months before we’re able to re-open our doors. We look forward to welcoming our customers back soon.”

The County’s Planning and Development Services Department showed CBS 8 a detailed timeline for the last year’s permitting process for this location. It showed that the County has been responsive to the permit application, but the applicant has delayed for months at a time in making needed corrections.

“Honestly, after everything, I would much rather have somebody else come in, I mean, absolutely, I would much rather get rid of McDonald’s because, you know, if this is the face of Ramona, I mean, this is not a good example,” said Misty.

While some people would prefer to see another business move into the location, Hopewell and others CBS 8 talked to are excited for McDonald’s to eventually reopen.

“My favorite meals are the Egg McMuffin and the Fish Sandwich,” said Hopewell.

According to the County’s Planning and Development Services Department, it’s now up to the owner to make final corrections to their construction plans before resubmitting for final approval.

