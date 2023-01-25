New fiber internet company to provide service to cities in South Bay

Wyyerd Fiber is the new fiber internet service provider in the South Bay.

"Internet can be delivered in many ways. Fiber is the future proof. It’s the latest and greatest technology and offers the highest capacity," said Wyyerd California's President and General Manager, Dennis Kyle. "We aim to find areas that are under served. Chula Vista and National City is where the bigger guys have not necessarily targeted to upgrade their networks."

He says Wyyerd Fiber internet is fast and reliable and they have plans to expand to other local areas.

"We expect to expand to east San Diego, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa," said Kyle.

He says Wyyerd has provided more than 200 jobs locally. They are also working on setting up a program to provide internet for lower income communities.

"We see ourselves in a position to bring to the under served communities a new technology that will survive for the duration and provide enhanced services, speed and capability," said Kyle.

They will finish installing fiber for a new housing development near Bluestone Circle in National City sometime this year.

For everyone else living in National City and Chula Vista, construction is already complete. Now, anyone living in those areas can sign up for services on their website.

AT&T and Spectrum are some competitors in the area. CBS 8 reached out to one of Wyyerd’s biggest compeititors, Cox Communications.

Cox Communications provided CBS 8 this statement:

“It’s more important than ever for families to have access to affordable high-speed internet so they can stay connected and thrive in today’s economy. Competition is good for consumers, and we welcome it in the communities we serve. We know that Cox’s product offerings for homes and businesses, our customer service and our $19 billion investment in network and product upgrades set us apart from our competitors. We are the company that first brought our customers widespread and ultra-fast high-speed broadband internet. Among the reasons customers choose us are our commitment to digital equity through our affordable internet options and our support of the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, as well as our longstanding presence and investment in the communities in which we live and work, including Chula Vista and National City.”

