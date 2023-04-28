WOW Festival kicks off free art extravaganza at Rady Shell

La Jolla Playhouse is bringing its annual, immersive, and spectacular art festival to The Rady Shell for the first time.

SAN DIEGO — For four days, theater, music, dance, art and performance are taking over The Rady Shell for the spectacular 2023 WOW Festival.

La Jolla Playhouse's immersive Without Walls Festival that runs April 27- April 30 combines multiple performances from acclaimed local, national and international artists. All of the interactive projects at the festival are free, but reservations may be needed for select performances with limited capacity.

“We are overjoyed to partner with the San Diego Symphony for the 2023 WOW Festival. Our two institutions share a love of artistic innovation, and The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park offers unparalleled opportunities for artists to explore and create boundary-breaking theatre," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

The bright, elaborate and extravagant art installations will be on display for the first time at The Rady Shell.

"Its central downtown location and stunning setting on the bay, along with the Symphony’s deep commitment to the community, make The Rady Shell a fantastic spot for our next WOW Festival," Ashley said.

For hours, more information and to see the 2023 WOW Festival event line-up, click here.

