AAA wants to U-Turn wrong-way drivers

A reported released by AAA shows wrong-way crashes are on the rise. Caltrans has implemented deterrents which has helped decrease wrong-way crashes.

Startling new statistics show wrong-way crashes are on the rise across the country. This week AAA released a study that shows overnight wrong-way crashes are up and those who are more likely to make that mistake do so while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and wrong-way driving can also happen for a number of other reasons, including age and driving alone.

AAA says there were 2,008 deaths from wrong way driving crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018, an average of approximately 500 deaths a year. That’s up 34% from the 375 deaths each year between 2010 and 2014.

One month before the pandemic shutdown, Leo Ramirez lost his U.S. Army veteran son and new father, David Ramirez, 23. He was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-5 in Chula Vista.

A mother was also killed in another car and several were injured. CHP has not named a suspect.

“I know nothing is going to get better. We know exactly what it is, but it's still we feel in our hearts we're missing a lot,” said Ramirez.

Caltrans reports between 2014 and 2018 there were more than 1,100 wrong-way crashes that killed 144 people statewide. San Diego is also known to be a dangerous place for these horrific crashes.

As part of a pilot project in District 11 in San Diego, Caltrans installed red flashing LED ‘Wrong Way” signs at freeway off ramps facing the opposite direction and also pavement reflectors that light up red when driving the wrong direction.

Caltrans says these measures decreased wrong-way events by 44%. There are also thermal lights at offramps that alert CHP of a wrong-way driver.

“Those were simply with the use of the red on the backside markers,” said Erwin Gojuanco, P.E., Caltrans District Division Chief, Traffic Operations.

According to Caltrans, wrong-way collisions in California kill on average 37 people each year on our freeways.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety researchers found that the odds of being a wrong-way driver increases with alcohol-impairment, older age, and driving without a passenger.

Work continues to prevent the crashes. Last September, the state installed Lane Alerts on the pavement that read “Do Not Enter” at freeway offramps. (Locations can be found at the end of the story).

“We're moving towards more of a systemic, proactive approach,” said Gojuanco.

Now nearly half of San Diego’s off ramps have a wrong way deterrent and more will be added.

Ramirez knows these measures won’t bring his son back, but he hopes it will save more lives.



“Hopefully this won't happen again with anybody out there,” said Ramirez.

He also would like to see more sobriety checkpoints around wrong-way crash areas.

Caltrans says currently it’s investigating 57 locations in San Diego for wrong-way crashes.

Ramirez says it's also important to have more education in the DMV about how to avoid wrong-way driving, what to do once traveling in the wrong direction and how to handle the frightening situation if approached by a wrong-way driver.

AAA and the NTSB remind drivers to use common sense before getting behind the wheel and offer these tips for preventing wrong-way crashes:

If you are driving, don't drink. If you are drinking, don’t drive. If you consume marijuana or alcohol or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don't drive. And if you're going to drive, then don't consume these substances.

If you consume marijuana or alcohol or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don't drive. And if you're going to drive, then don't consume these substances. Stay alert . Stop driving if you become sleepy because you could fall asleep at any time. Fatigue impacts reaction time and judgment, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk.

. Stop driving if you become sleepy because you could fall asleep at any time. Fatigue impacts reaction time and judgment, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk. If a wrong-way driver approaches , slow down and move as far to the right as possible. Even if there is no shoulder, still try to move as far to the right as possible.

, slow down and move as far to the right as possible. Even if there is no shoulder, still try to move as far to the right as possible. When driving at night , travel in the center lane so you can move to the right or the left to avoid a wrong-way driver heading in your direction.

, travel in the center lane so you can move to the right or the left to avoid a wrong-way driver heading in your direction. Do not swerve off of the road or into other lanes to escape a wrong-way driver.

or into other lanes to escape a wrong-way driver. Avoid slamming on your brakes if there is a vehicle directly behind you.

if there is a vehicle directly behind you. Honk your horn , flash your headlights, and turn on your hazard lights.

, flash your headlights, and turn on your hazard lights. Pull over as soon as possible after avoiding a wrong-way driver and call 911 to report the situation. Give the dispatcher the license plate number, a description of the vehicle, and/or the location and direction of travel.

Caltrans released the 30 locations for Lane Alerts where "Do Not Enter" is painted on the pavement at the offramp.