Former X Games medalist Pat Casey killed in Ramona motorcycle accident

Pat Casey of Riverside was fatally injured shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when he crashed his dirt bike at The Slayground, a Ramona motocross park.

RAMONA, Calif. — San Diego County Medical Examiner identified 29-year-old BMX start Pat Casey as the person who died during a motorcycle accident on Tuesday in Ramona at a motocross park.

While riding a motocross bike with friends at the Slayground Motorcross Park, Casey lost control and was ejected, according to the medical examiner.

Cal Fire Captain Brent Pascua told CBS 8 that when 9-1-1 received the call, they immediately began coaching the caller on steps to provide CPR to the injured victim.

When paramedics arrived and found Casey "pulseless and apneic and advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated".

Pascua said first responders worked to resuscitate the victim for 55 minutes.

Despite the paramedic's efforts, they were not able to resuscitate Casey and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of BMX legend Pat Casey. Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018 and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Our condolences go to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CUcYaLp6zd — USA Cycling (@usacycling) June 7, 2023

San Diego Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Daniel Vengler said the crash happened after Casey attempted to perform a jump off a ramp on his motorbike.

The 40-acre property where the incident was reported was purchased by 26-year-old motocross legend Axell Hodges.