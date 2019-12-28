NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A fabric store that’s been in San Diego for more than a half a century is closing its final stitch.

The Recht family opened Yardage Town in 1953. At one time, Michael Recht, his sister and nephew operated six stores countywide.

“That's our pride and joy- that we just have pretty much everything that you could possibly want and our prices are really good,” said Michael Recht.

The Yardage Town on the corner of East Plaza Boulevard and Highland Avenue in National City has been a fabric in the San Diego community for decades.

“I'm a 'fabricholic,' so when I see fabric that I don't normally see I buy them,” said long-time customer and fashion designer Elaine Irby.

The National City store is 25,000 square feet with a basement the same size. His parents opened the first Yardage Town in 1953 in El Cajon on Main Street. Michael Recht started working at the National City store in his 20’s.

“I wake up every morning and I actually look forward to coming to work,” said Recht.

After 66 years, Recht will sew up a long history and close its remaining four stores located in National City, Chula Vista, Vista and Encinitas some time in 2020.



“Business has declined and personally, I'm 71 and have no one to leave it to to because my children are into other things,” said Recht.

Jasmine Phan, a customer in the store, showed Recht the couture dress she made with fabrics purchased from the store.



“The only place I can actually find fabric is the swap meet, but there is no quality fabric in this area so it’s kind of sad,” said Phan. “I'm really glad Imet you and thank you for all your years of dedication.”

As Yardage Town owners prepare to close the store, customers are sewing up loose ends.

“[I] Wish it wasn't true and I guess all good things do come to an end," said long time customer Elaine Irby.

Michael Recht says the Encinitas Store will close in March when the lease ends. He hasn’t set a date for the remaining three stores which he owns the buildings. Recht invites customers to come in and buy as much unique fabric at deep discounts.