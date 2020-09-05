YMCA of San Diego County and the San Diego Foundation bring summer camp to low-income families

SAN DIEGO — The partnership between Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the YMCA of San Diego County, and the San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund will make summer camp programs available for children of low-income families who will be going back to work as the State of California gradually eases restrictions on stay at home orders.
On Saturday morning, Nathan Fletcher, Co-Chair, County’s COVID-19 Subcommittee, Baron Herdelin-Doherty, President and CEO, YMCA of San Diego County and Mark Stuart, President and CEO, San Diego Foundation, made the announcement from the Jackie Robinson YMCA in San Diego.
Earlier this week the County of San Diego’s Public Health Order eased some restrictions on child daycare and licensed child care, which clears the way for the camp to open.