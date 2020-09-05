YMCA of San Diego County and the San Diego Foundation bring summer camp to low-income families

The county has eased some restrictions on child daycare and licensed child care, which clears the way for the camp to open.

SAN DIEGO — The partnership between Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the YMCA of San Diego County, and the San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund will make summer camp programs available for children of low-income families who will be going back to work as the State of California gradually eases restrictions on stay at home orders.

On Saturday morning, Nathan Fletcher, Co-Chair, County’s COVID-19 Subcommittee, Baron Herdelin-Doherty, President and CEO, YMCA of San Diego County and Mark Stuart, President and CEO, San Diego Foundation, made the announcement from the Jackie Robinson YMCA in San Diego.