Creating Opportunities | 2nd annual Young Black & N' Business BizCon Conference

The two day event offers networking opportunities for people of color, including, both emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs.

SAN DIEGO — The Young Black & N' Business Bizcon Conference kicked off for the first time, in person, this year after holding a virtual event last year. The goal of the San Diego event is to offer knowledge and networking opportunities for people of color.

"In San Diego County, in general, minorities are under represented, particularly young black people in business. It's important that organizations exist and get a chance to bring these people together," said Chef Ty.

Chef Ty is a local chef who owns two businesses. He, along with dozens of others, came to the Young Black & N' Business Bizcon Conference at the San Diego Convention Center to help boost his career path.

Roosevelt Williams III put on the second annual two day event offering networking opportunities for people of color, including, both emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs.

Attendees listened to numerous speakers to learn how to connect, collaborate and create opportunities with experts and business influencers.

"I've seen people make those golden handshakes, create positive energies, meet new names, and see new faces. The opportunity of success is limitless. I wanted to bring opportunities to everyone," said Williams III.

"If you’ve never been before and you’re a business owner, come here to be inspired and find opportunities," said Miss San Diego 2023, Diondraya Taylor.

"When you come here, you will get instant value because everyone here is successful and they will get instant value from who is around them," said attendee, Jamal Johnson.

And Chef Ty agrees.

"It's already helping give me an edge in marketing. It's something we can all stand to learn more about and make the connections here and let the business grow," said Chef Ty.

If you missed Wednesday's event, it kicks off again Thursday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the convention center. General admission is $47 and VIP admission is $97.