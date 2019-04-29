SAN DIEGO — House hunting in San Diego County can be frustrating, especially if it's your first home or you're on a limited income.

Dan Funk, 29, and his wife Loren have been renting in Leucadia for the past few years. Now that they have an 18-month-old daughter, the young family is looking to jump into the housing market. They’re looking at a 1,500 square foot, three-bedroom condo in Carlsbad that fits into their budget with an asking price of $550,000.

“It’s gotta have a dishwasher. After years of renting with no dishwasher that's at the top of our list,” Dan said during a tour of the home.

Their real estate agent, Cindy Macango, helped them get pre-approved so they know they can qualify for a home around $600,000. “You know what the monthly payments are going to be. You can add on any HOA fees and taxes and interest, so you know what your bottom line is every month. You know you are comfortable with it before you even step foot into a home,” said Macango. One way to save money is to look for a fixer upper that requires some work but not too much.

“If it's very competitive out there, look for the home that's a little ugly because you can't change the floor plan but you sure can change kitchens and bathrooms,” said George Piner, a real estate broker with One Stop Premiere in Carlsbad.

Dan feels like he can do some home improvement on his own. Good school districts also are an important consideration for young families. “We want to find a home that's a long term home, so we're looking at elementary schools but even middle schools and high school for the area,” said Dan.

You can also sign up for new-listing email alerts, investigate first-time home-buyer programs, and consider buying a condo at first then move up to a detached home.

“Get into it, make sure you have enough room for three to five years of living there and then really start building the equity,” said Piner. After two years of house hunting, Dan has his own advice for young buyers. “Do your due diligence and put in the time to really just go into as many houses as you can and you'll pick up things from each house that you like and you don't like. I think then you really start to learn what's important to you and your family,” he said.

One more tip: maybe your parents can help you out with a cash down payment. If you can put 20 percent down, then your monthly payments will be much lower.