Younger generation reflects on MLK day in San Diego

“He is a good example how we can be resilient and keep trying and keep going no matter what happens,” said Soleil Bouchard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 35th annual All Peoples Celebration is back in person since the pandemic.

More than 700 people attended the event today to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inside the Balboa Park Activity Center.

Many in the crowd were young people who said Dr. King’s message of equality still resonates with them to never give up and keep fighting.

“He is a good example how we can be resilient and keep trying and keep going no matter what happens,” said Soleil Bouchard, Kids for Peace.

That resilience can be found in anyone.

“He represents the power of the regular person,” said Safiya Swearingen, Kids for Peace.

The power of King's mission to be kind can be seen in first grader, Maya Johnson.

“I think he is very nice,” said Johnson.

Her sister continues to learn what the civil rights activist stood for in the 60’s and today.

“He helped fight for civil rights and he changed that Black people should be treated better,” said Jaelah Johnson, 3rd grade.

It’s been almost sixty years since King delivered his speech, “I Have a Dream,” and his message has not faded away.

“We have to explain that you do have to see color and it's important to recognize everyone and their experiences,” said Bouchard.

By recognizing color, 17-year-old Zayda Estrada says she recognizes who she is.

“It’s a struggle, because being Mexican, Black, and White, I pull from all of those. I'm not Black enough for some, I'm not Mexican enough for some, so who am I?” said Estrada, Kids for Peace. “I am proud of myself and who I am because of him.”

Dr. King is a man who continues to empower neighbors to be proud stewards of the community.

“He also represents the power of community, to create change,” said Swearingen.

And strengthen resilience.

“We're still growing every day and still fighting,” said Estrada.

This is the 40th anniversary since President Ronald Regan signed a bill that designates the third Monday in January as a federal holiday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Junior.

All Peoples Celebration is hosted by Alliance San Diego, a community empowerment organization.