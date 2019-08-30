SAN DIEGO — A new YouTube show is shinning the spotlight on cold cases, and one of their first episodes will focus on a case out of San Diego.

The episode will focus on the 1999 murder of a Chula Vista man killed in the Rancho Del Rey neighborhood after he answered the door at his home.

According to police, 54-year-old Sergio Morales, who was a furniture store owner, and his wife were watching television when a woman knocked on the door asking for help locating her cat.

Morales went back in his backyard to look. When he returned to the front door, the woman was gone and instead her boyfriend was there. A struggle ensued and Morales was shot and killed.

One of the killers was caught, but a female accomplice remains on the run 20 years later.

The YouTube show called Journey to Justice shines a spotlight on the 20-year-old case. The host is former San Diego detective Pete Carillo.

“Sergio Morales was actually my neighbor, and this had a big impact on the community in south bay. This was right during the holiday and they were making plans for Christmas and there was a knock on the door, and this shattered their whole lives,” he said.

The male suspect, Joe Mora, was arrested in 2015 and sentenced to life behind bars. Mora has never revealed any information about his accomplice – not even a name.

The search continues today for the female suspect who was involved with the killing of Morales.

“This particular female suspect, in my opinion, is just as responsible for the murder. We are hoping someone can provide a tip that can light this case back on fire. It is possible the female suspect may be in Mexico. We're told Her boyfriend had been planning to flee to Mexico right before he was arrested,” said Carrillo.

Anyone with any information that might help investigators is asked to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers.

Watch the full episode below: