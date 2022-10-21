10-year-old Padres fan wins all-expense paid trip to World Series

Alyssa Estrada won the MLB Play Ball Player of the Month Award.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A family in Carlsbad is cheering extra hard for the Padres. In this Zevely Zone, I met a fifth grader who won a trip to the World Series. Alyssa Estrada has an extra reason to hope the Friars swing for the fences. When the 10-year-old isn't cheering on the Padres, the All-Star softball player is circling the bases and hitting home runs. I asked her how good it feels to hit a pitch. "I think it feels really good," said Alyssa who fell in love with the sport as a youngster.

Her talent and sportsmanship caught the attention of Major League Baseball. She recently appeared on the MLB Network when Alyssa won the Play Ball Player of the Month along with an all-expense paid trip to game two of the World Series. "I think that it's really cool that I get to go because it's a once in a lifetime chance," said Alyssa.

"This is so exciting," said Alyssa's parents Gabby and Dusty. They were already rooting for the Padres, but now? "If they make it to the World Series, when, I am going to say when they make it to the World Series, we will be there cheering them on," said Gabby.

Baseball is known for its purity and the same can be said about the Estrada family. "I guess you can say she plays with her heart," said Dusty with his eyes welling up with tears. Alyssa's dad is all heart too and when we asked him why he was crying? "Just to see how much it means to her," said Dusty. If the Padres go to to the World Series? "That would be really cool," said Alyssa.

We need the Padres bats to get hot and stay hot, and if they're looking for any pointers. "Show me you Manny Machado swing," I said as Alyssa cranked another ball deep into the outfield. I missed the pop up and along with my bad fielding there is only one problem. The MLB World Series' package only comes with two tickets. "I think it's going to be a girl's trip," said Gabby. Dusty quickly added, "I'll still go and if we can get you a ticket you're going too." You read it here. I'm going to the World Series!