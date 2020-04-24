14-year old boy builds website to help you find a farmer

Farm Connect is a free service that will help you order home delivered produce

SAN DIEGO — The coronavirus pandemic has created supply chain anxiety which got a 14-year old thinking.

In this Zevely Zone, I went to 4S Ranch to meet a young man who wants to help you find a farmer.

It all started a few weeks ago when Ishan Kapoor was perusing the internet with his free time.

"Quite free right now. Not much to do," said Ishan who is a freshman at Del Norte High. He noticed on social media his neighbors kept mentioning a need for fresh produce.

"One thing that people confuse often is this is not a hard thing to do," said Ishan. So, he decided to launch a website called Farm Connect which allows consumers to contact local growers directly and have produce delivered right to their door.

When I met Ishan's mother Sabby, I asked her, "Something tells me that your son is a straight A student?"

She told me, "Yes." But she didn't want to brag. Ishan's mom may be humble about her son's accomplishment but not a nearby farmer.

"I think it's fabulous to have a new interest in local farms," said Stephenie Caughlin, the CEO of Seabreeze Family Farm says leave it to a teenager to create a website that makes so much sense.

"I think people are starting to realize that local farms are ctually a big part of local security if you don't have your food routes going then you are completely dependent on the whole transportation system from South America from China," said Caughlin.

One of Stephenie's new potential customers is Ritu Babbar who is a 4S Ranch resident. I asked her, "What do you need in your kitchen right now?"

She told me, "Everything, fruits and vegetables."

Ritu likes the idea of home delivery and starting at 37 dollars Seabreeze Family Farm will deliver a produce bag to her door with a bouquet of flowers.

Ishan doesn't know a thing about farming. I asked him, "Have you ever grown corn?"

He told me, "I can't say that I have." But he can you find a farmer.

"It's really all about initiative, you see a problem take initiative to fix it," said Ishan.

A fourteen year old supply chain brain. I told him, "Something tells me you are going to give Amazon a run for their money someday."

He smiled and said, "Maybe. Who knows?"