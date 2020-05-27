15-year old singer performs Instagram Concert for food pantry

Cassidy Arabe raised $700 in 23 minutes.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fifteen year old girl in San Marcos decided to make the best of 23 minutes.

In this Zevely Zone, I met a young songwriter with a calling to sing and serve.

For anyone stuck at home thinking they can't make a difference, they should follow the in foot steps of Cassidy Arabe.

The high school freshman wants to remind you that everyone has a voice.

"I am just so fortunate to have meals everyday, and knowing that I am going to eat and have a good schedule. I'm always having good nutrition, and I feel like there are a lot kids out there who don't have that," said Cassidy.

She hosted a Music Monday.

"Hi guys and welcome to my Instagram live concert," she said while holding her guitar and speaking into her cell phone camera.

Cassidy hosted an online concert to raise donations for the Vista Teen Outreach Food Pantry.

"I am incredibly proud of her decision to do that," said Cassidy's mother Gidget.

Her daughter comes from a long line of performers, some of whom have performed on Broadway in Rent and Miss Saigon.

"Yeah absolutely, she gets all of her singing talent from me and if anyone knows me that's a big joke," said Cassidy's father Neil.

Cassidy has starred herself in "The Lion King" and "The Little Mermaid," but her grandmother Lita is most proud of this performance for others.

"I think it is wonderful for a young girl to realize that she is so privileged in life," said Lita Bernell.

Cassidy figured why not put herself out there?

"It was a little nerve racking not knowing who was watching you the whole entire time," said Cassidy.

Must have been quite a crowd, one girl and her guitar raised $700 in 23 minutes.