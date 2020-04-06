Field of 'American Dreams' painted on Vista hill

An 11,000 square foot American flag painted on a large field at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in north San Diego.

VISTA, Calif. — Sometimes bigger is better. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the 11,000 square foot American flag painted on a field at Vista's Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum.

There must be something about being around a bunch of old tractors that gets your motor running. I sure felt it as we were loaded into trailer and pulled by a tractor up a hill.

"When you get up there it's pretty amazing," said T.J. Crossman who sits on the museum's board.

A few days before Memorial Day, Vista residents painted patriotism all over that hill that came into view. We were headed to a field of dreams.

In light of some recent dark days in America, T.J. Crossman felt with so many people seeing red it was time to touch up the stars and stripes. He brought a bunch of paint and got to work.

"You know, I think people needed something positive in their lives right about now. To me, it all starts right here. This is America. This is the best country in the whole entire world," said T.J.

T.J. and Travis Durst teamed up on the project.

"What better way to say 'This is America' than [with] red, white and blue?" said Travis who takes great pride when neighbors like Judy Maddox see this and hope Old Glory can somehow help lead to a new beginning.

"I am hoping that we will get beyond the hatred and the prejudice and learn how to be good with one another," said Judy.

Two weeks ago the entire field was filled with weeds and wheat and this is just one example of how anything is possible. The land that overlooks the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum had to be scraped down to nothing to start all over.

"We do need something like this to get us together. We need to help to come together right now we need to come together as one," said Wayne McMullen.

Silence isn't going to get it done.

I asked T.J. Crossman, "Are you hoping that this flag can unite us when we really need to be united?"

He told me, "Absolutely. The feedback that we have received on this flag has been nothing less than amazing. The feedback has been 99.99999 percent nothing but positive."

On the night they finished the flag a nearby resident, Fred Ashman, played the only song he found fitting. He played the National Anthem on his trumpet.

"I'm not going to lie. I teared up," said T.J. "You know I was never a vet, but I'd like to think that I am one hell of an American."