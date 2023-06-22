Belmont Park shows off 'new look' on 98th birthday

San Diego’s historic landmark launched its first-ever park-wide rebrand as it gears up for the 100th anniversary.

SAN DIEGO — Just because something is old, doesn't mean it can't find a fresh new look. In this Zevely Zone, I got a sneak peek at Belmont Park's new rebrand.

San Diego’s historic landmark launched its first-ever park-wide rebrand as it gears up for its 100th anniversary. The park has a new logo, signage, murals, and merchandise as well as new rides and upgrades.

"You know you always want to something fresh and something new," said Madison Sinclair. Belmont Park is celebrating its 98th birthday this summer.

In addition to the rebrand, Belmont Park has made updates throughout the park, including adding murals by local artists, improving ride experiences, adding new rides, opening a new escape room and expanding the arcade.

"Everything from sweatshirts to hoodies to hats," said Madison while showing me the park's new merchandise. Belmont Park is also toasting her first beer ever.

"We are calling it the Coaster Cruising IPA," said Madison.

“As Belmont Park prepares for its 100th anniversary, it is important that we celebrate with a new look,” said Steve Thomas, General Manager at Belmont Park.

“For 98 years Belmont Park has been a place travelers come to visit and locals come to gather. We want to continue to be that place for people and upgrading the park both in our online presence and in-person experience is vital.”

Belmont Park will soon be opening a new ride called Shipwreck Cove. Shipwreck Cove offers thrill seekers beautiful views of the ocean and Mission Beach boardwalk.

For the second time since opening Escapology in 2016, Belmont Park released a new Escapology room, Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. "We are going inside," said Madison while giving me a tour.

Belmont Park also expanded its Arcade by over 1,600 square feet, adding 14 new games, and doubling the size of its Prize Shack for more opportunities to win epic prizes such as a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch OLED and much more.

Madison then showed me the park's new treats. "So this is the birthday cake funnel cake adding a little whip cream there," said Madison.