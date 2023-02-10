'Blissful Seeds' opens Poway store after humble beginnings in a garage

Non-profit organization provides jobs for autistic artists to sell beautiful products.

POWAY, Calif. — A Poway family that offers inspiration to young adults living with autism wants to share some good news.

In this Zevely Zone, I revisited Blissful Seeds.

The last time I checked in on the non-profit organization they were a start-up in a garage; now they've opened a store in Poway. "I feel like I failed my son as a mother," said Rita Nasrallah in 2022. She created the non-profit to help her son Michael who lives with autism. "Let's not talk about what they cannot do because there are so many things that they can do," said Rita. Michael paints with acrylics and from his single seed looks what's grown; A gift shop filled with incredible creations made by young adults on the spectrum.

"It means so much, so many places are like you have anxiety, you need to step away," said 27-year-old Zoe Berl-Hahn who never dreamed she'd get paid to make her jewelry. "I can do things on my own and it means a lot," said Zoe.

Our worlds were colliding because in the Zevely Zone, we featured several products for sale inside the store. We found Big Al's Best Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee and Oli's Cookies; both are products that are flying off the shelves.

29-year-old Nick Imthurn specializes in resin artwork. "I just think it's fun and I can create a lot of different things with it," said Nick. "A lot of people really like it." Perhaps most rewarding of all? "I live independently now and I don't have to worry about losing my job," said Nick.

Rita was able to open this store thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Foundation for Developmental Disabilities, but she needs your support in San Diego to keep this place open. "It has been a healing journey since the beginning," said Rita. "I keep saying they helped me more than I helped them, it's so rewarding to see them proud of their work."

"This is what Rita and I made," said artist Michael Paul Kurian who handcrafts beautiful candles and soap.

"I just got a paycheck last week," said Michael. How did that feel? "It felt good," said Michael. All of the artists are paid either by the hour or on consignment where they keep 80 percent of the sale. "Your jewelry is beautiful," said customer Stephanie Sampson who came in to shop for herself and the cause. "I love it. I think it's a wonderful cause and all of these beautiful things that people have done. It just warms my heart," said Stephanie.

The shopping center is easy to find.

It's at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Ted Williams Parkway. Next to the Target, Cold Stone and Postal Annex you'll find Blissful seeds located at 14777 Pomerado Road. That's where that big hearted customer just happened to buy Zoe's bracelet. "I love this place," said Zoe. "It just makes me feel really comfortable to be myself and not a lot of places are like that, and more places need to be like this."