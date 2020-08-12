Born to serve: Meet Mr. San Diego 2020

Mr. or Mrs. San Diego is an honor presented annually by a selection committee made up of 26 past presidents from the San Diego Rotary Club.

SAN DIEGO — Only the most deserving people earn the title Mr. or Mrs. San Diego. In this Zevely Zone, I profile a legend in community service. "Well, I was totally surprised," said Dr. Fred Frye who could hardly believe he was selected to be Mr. San Diego 2020. "Wow how did that happen?" asked Dr. Frye.

Since 1952, the honor has been awarded to a San Diego man, woman, or couple. "Well, there couldn't be anyone more deserving than Fred Frye," said Geri Warnke. She is a past president of the San Diego Rotary Club who says we could all use a friend like Fred. "He is one of these people who stays with you not just through the good times, but he also stays through the tough times," said Geri.

The longtime Point Loma pediatrician learned Spanish to better serve his patients. "There is nothing better than taking care of children because they are the future," said Dr. Frye who also served as the chairman of the San Diego Zoological Society. "The Zoo has been part of my life since I was probably 4 or 5 years old," said Dr. Frye.

The chairman was also the commodore of the San Diego Yacht Club. There's a picture of him handing Dennis Conner the America’s Cup. "It was pretty spectacular," said Dr. Frye.

Dr. Frye served on the boards of the San Diego Historical Society, Maritime Museum and The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. The 86-year-old has sailed the seas community service for decades and some of it while suffering from chronic lung disease. "Every day is a blessing as far as I am concerned," said Dr. Frye.

The doctor is now the patient. Joy, his wife of 65 years won't leave his bedside. "She is a remarkable woman. She has taken care of me but more importantly, she has bore our wonderful children," said Dr. Frye.

The couple is blessed with four children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. "It's my life. I am so proud of them I am proud of their accomplishments," said Dr. Frye.

Dr. Frye represented San Diego twice on Olympic runs. Yet, he can't believe his finish line comes with the title Mr. San Diego. "Well because I just do what I do," said Dr. Frye.

Putting “Service above Self" are the words he lives by. So, let's thank the man who carried the torch for all of us. Congratulations Mr. San Diego! "Thank you so very, very much," said Dr. Frye.