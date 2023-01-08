Brides and grooms say "I do" want my dog at my wedding

Precious Petcare will pamper your dog on your wedding day from beginning to end for $295.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — More and more Southern California couples are inviting their dogs to their wedding day. In this Zevely Zone, I unleashed the idea with a well-known doggy daycare duo. When planning a wedding, you need the perfect venue, caterer, deejay and possibly adorable dog. "We are kind of like a valet service for dogs," said Johnny Madrid from Precious Petcare. If you love your dog, why not take him or her on a walk down the aisle on your wedding day?

"They were wearing tuxedos. Tuxedo pups," said Leila Offner from Precious Petcare. Instead of leaving your dog at home on your wedding day, Johnny and Leila encourage you to make him or her a part of your special ceremony. "Yeah, they are basically little babies," said Leila who says dogs should be included on the guest list on your biggest day of all.

"Everybody is watching," said Leila who showed me hundreds of pictures of pets at weddings.

For $295, Leila and Johnny are every dog's dream. "We will dress them, we will groom them; we'll keep them clean, you know a lot of them are not used to their outfits, so they want to scratch and roll around and get dirty and try to take it off," said Leila.

Sometimes brides and grooms can be a little nervous. I asked if any of the dogs can become high maintenance?

"Yes," laughed Leila. Instead of a runaway bride, one time Johnny tracked down a chihuahua with cold feet. "Yes, I found him right away, but it was still really scary," said Johnny.

At another wedding, barking dogs interrupted the ceremony.

"They decided to take over the pastor reciting the wedding vowels kind of like ruff, ruff, ruff, Huskies are very vocal, so he became the star of the show," said Johnny.

All eyes should be on the bride which isn't easy when the pets are popping.

"Everybody gets excited, everybody gets really happy, people love dogs," said Leila. "They are dressed up, yes, lot of cameras."

Speaking of cameras, Leila and Johnny also guarantee perfect pictures.

"Yeah, we will hold a cute thing over here to get the picture, feathers and squeaky toys help," said Johnny and Leila.

From the first kiss to last slobber Leila and Johhny are your pet professionals with rose petals and puppies.

"Perfect combination," said Leila. "The ideal wedding," added Johnny.

For more information about Precious Petcare and their wedding attendant service click here.