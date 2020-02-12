Calling all Elvis fans: "All Shook Up" premieres in 2021

Teen actors from Ovation Theatre prepare to shake things up with Elvis inspired online show.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Not many people are heading to theaters these days for a live performance but what if theater came to you in the comfort of your home? In this Zevely Zone, I put on my blue suede shoes and went to Olivenhain where I found a group of talented youth actors rehearsing their show called "All Shook Up".

The new musical comedy is built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley. The year is 1955 and a square little town is filled with hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy with musical classics such as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

"I mean our cast is so, so talented in so many ways I mean they all immerse themselves in the show so much," said actress Isabella Thierry.

"There is so much of Elvis' career and songs you're going to know and there are just some hidden gems and you are like oh my gosh these songs are so incredible."

If you love Elvis (and who doesn't) you'll love this Jukebox Musical with twenty of his songs. Wyatt Rhinehart plays the lead. Wyatt grew up listening to Elvis and knows all of his moves.

His character is Chad, "But really, he's Elvis. He is Elvis," said Wyatt.

Back in March when theaters went dark, Pam Laurent from Ovation Theatre filled the void with some fun from the 50's.

"It left a hole for these kids. These kids were without an outlet," said Pam.

Ovation Theatre, a 501(c)(3) based in Encinitas, serves the greater North County, San Diego area and prides itself on promoting professional quality youth and adult theatre within the community.

All Shook Up will be performed live at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall and streamed to an online audience with multiple cameras.

"When I watch a show I just feel lifted and I feel energized," said actor Nathan Haug who told me even when the cast rehearsed remotely they felt closer than ever.

"This show is about love and it's incredible watching these incredible characters, you are going to fall in love with these characters," said Isabella.

Even during a pandemic, we can't help 'Falling in Love' with the King himself. All Shook Up is ready to shake things up in the winter of 2021. Performances will be live-streamed on:

Friday, January 29th

Saturday, January 30th

Friday, February 5th

Saturday, February 6th