Chula Vista mom suffers multiple heart attacks and was brought back to life three times

Monique Hall shares life saving message after surviving widowmaker heart attack.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista mother who was brought back to life three times is sharing a lifesaving message.

In this Zevely Zone, I met a woman who fought her way back from the brink of death. Monique Hall told me that if you are rushing around this holiday season, she wants you to pause and hear her message that is serious as a heart attack.

Monique's medical miracle occurred on January 21, 2020.

"I dropped my son off and went to work. Just a normal day," said Monique, who is now 50-years-old.

On that day Monique felt fatigued like many moms do who get it all done rushing around from one place to the next.

"Yes. It was a very fast paced lifestyle," said Monique.

That's when a feeling of heart burn turned into an unbearable pain that forced Monique to throw up and scream out.

"It just felt like someone was stepping on my chest with all of their weight," said Monique.

Monique's husband Chris and her son Grayson rushed her to Sharp Grossmont.

"The ER doctor rushed back in the room after doing a second EKG and he said, 'I'm sorry, you're having a heart attack,'" said Monique.

She was suffering a widowmaker heart attack, which is where blood stops flowing to the heart until a surgeon can insert a stint that allows that blood to flow.

Monique started to cry as she described what followed next.

"It happens every time," said Monique. "I was dead on the table,"

In less than an hour, Monique suffered one heart attack after another.

"Three times," she said.

Three heart attacks, three deaths, three resuscitations. She is a walking miracle.

"It is by the grace of God," said Monique, who is telling her story with a series of YouTube videos.

Only a few people have seen these videos which is why she called us to help spread the word. Her message? If your body feels off, stop what you are doing and go to the hospital.

"Yes, go to a doctor, regular appointments," said Monique, who also wants to say this to the angels she found Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

"Thank you all so much for what you did for me!" said Monique. "I genuinely feel that I was sent back to relay this message in addition to being here for my family."

Monique said she had too much to live for to die.

"Very much so. I knew they needed me," said the mother.