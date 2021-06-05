Chula Vista mother honors daughter with free trips to Disneyland

'Pau's Place Coffee & More' will raise money to serve people in need.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — If you've never been to Disneyland, would you like to go? In this Zevely Zone, I visited a new coffee shop in Chula Vista with a purpose to serve. Despite the pandemic, Carmen Saucedo, opened a business to honor her deceased daughter. Pau's Place Coffee & More sits in the heart of Chula Vista and it's where a mother's broken heart will never heal.

In 2005, Carmen Saucedo's daughter, Pauline, died mysteriously in a jail cell in Ensenada.

"It was the most horrible day of my life," said Carmen. "I just can't get over the loss of not having her here with us."

Pauline was 20 years old and Carmen's only child. Carmen believes Pauline was born for a special reason.

"To help people. She loved to share," said Carmen.

In that spirit, Carmen has opened a non-profit business in Pauline's honor called Pau's Place Coffee and More. Carmen's main profession throughout her life has been selling cosmetics.

She has done so well financially; Carmen was able to buy a building located at 225 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista.

The building has apartments in the back which Carmen uses to house people in need. Her coffee shop will allow her to pay it forward even more.

With each cup of coffee sold, Carmen will raise money to take low-income people of any age to her daughter's favorite place; Disneyland. Pauline always had an annual pass to Disneyland and visited often.

"Probably over a thousand times," said Carmen.

When Pauline died, Carmen started taking people to the happiest place on earth in 2014.

"The only requirement is that they have never been to Disneyland," said Carmen. Proceeds from Pau's Place will give her coffee a cause.

"My goal is to take ten (people) a week, which is what Paulina, my daughter, wanted to do," said Carmen.

Pauline was a barista which is why Carmen is also helping people in need of work.

"I couldn't get a job and I was so stressed," said Angel Valdez.

Carmen not only hired Angel, but she also surprised her new employee with a scholarship to attend cosmetology school.

"It's incredible because I couldn't pay for it, I could afford it it's really expensive and I have other stuff I need to pay," said Angel.

"She is the type of person who will take off her jacket and give it to you," said Gilda Gutierrez.

She is a single mother with five children who also needed a job. Taking kids to Disneyland was just an added perk.

"The joy in their face, their eyes light up and they get really excited," said Gilda.

If you want to make a mother's wish come true, Carmen says taking people to Disneyland is the happy ending her daughter always wanted.

"I think she is right now watching this and saying mom it's about time," said Carmen. "It's unforgettable, it's something that you do not forget for the rest of your life."

On Saturday, May 8th, Carmen is hosting the 'Pau's Place Coffee and More' Grand Opening from Noon to 2 pm. Carmen is giving out free coffee, free food and two hundred containers of free lipstick.

Pau's Place Coffee and More in located at 225 3rd Ave Chula Vista, between E and Davidson streets on the east side sidewalk, right across the iconic Vogue Theater.