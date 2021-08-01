Chula Vista teenager making 2021 sweeter and warmer for those in need

Andrew Cowling offers 'Wagons of Hope' to the homeless.

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista teenager is trying to make the world a sweeter and warmer place for those in need. In this Zevely Zone, we went to downtown San Diego for an update on the non-profit group Wagons of Hope.

"How are you?" Andrew Cowling was handing out hundreds of gift bags to the homeless. "Just to bring some joy to the homeless during the holiday season," said the 16-year-old high school junior.

We started following Andrew's non-profit in 2019 which he calls Wagons of Hope. "The donuts are just to brighten up there day a bit," said Andrew in July 2019. "It makes me feel happy that I can make a difference especially with such a big crisis."

Andrew started off volunteering at Father Joe's Villages and he couldn't help but notice how much a donut and a bottle of water meant to people in need. "Oh, this is fantastic. This is such a nice thing to do for the community and we are so grateful," said Kimberly who was just one of dozens of people lining up for dozens of donuts. "It's made my day so much better ha, ha, ha," said Kimberly.

From the summer months to the winter, Andrew has kept on giving this time with care bag he packaged up himself. "Dental kits, socks, muffins and chocolates," said Andrew. This event occurred over the holiday break in partnership with TACO, the Third Avenue Charitable Organization. It was clear how much a new toothbrush and fresh socks meant to people in line. "Alright, right on, Merry Christmas," said one man. "Thank God. God Bless you," said another person receiving the gift bag.

"I just want to help because a lot of these people don't get a lot of help, so I just want to fill that void if I can," said Andrew. By leading by example and with his heart, Andrew wants to inspire all of us to offer new hope in a new year.

If you see someone helping--it's definitely encouraging for other people to do that too," said Andrew.