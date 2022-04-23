Coronado Flower Show celebrates 100th Anniversary

Centennial Celebration honors past and present with flower traditions that started uniting the community in 1922.

CORONADO, Calif. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Coronado Flower Show is celebrating its 100th Anniversary.

In this Zevely Zone, I learned how flowers have united the city in the past and present. The 100th Annual Coronado Flower Show will make its return April 23-24, to the iconic Spreckels Park in Coronado. "This is the best time of year, the most color in the garden. It's just a fabulous time of the year for a flower show," said Carvill Veech. The Master Flower Show Judge says after a two-year hiatus, Coronado's longest running tradition is back in full bloom.

"Coronado has proudly put on this flower show for years and this is like a grand reopening," said Carvill who told us of all the colors that make her smile; blue is her favorite. "Good, really good, it felt really good to win," said Carvill pointing to her Blue Ribbon. This time of year, Coronado front yards come alive with flowers and a friendly competition called Home Front Judging. "I have won Top Ten, I have won Best in Town," said Carvill.

We found CBS 8 archive footage from the Coronado Flower Show in the year 2000. The annual event is still held at Spreckels Park and co-produced by the Coronado Floral Association and City of Coronado. "I'm excited, I'm excited and I will tell you who is really excited is Diana Drummey, she is our chairman and that lady is excited," said Carvill. "It's going to be a great weekend. "It is the best," said Diana. The retired Coronado police sergeant told us a century ago flowers were used to promote peace in their city and still do today. "It's insane, and if you look at 100 hundred years ago, we were coming out of a pandemic and also at the time in the charming town there were some controversies zoning and traffic which still happens today," said Diana.

The Coronado Flower Show promotes inclusivity and tradition. Some of the children who competed in the show as youngsters are now all grown up and running it. "I was probably 9 or 10 years old," said one of the event organizers Jessica Mushovic. She was raised in Coronado and says all of San Diego is welcome to enjoy the flowers and compete in a contest she's never won. "Uh, no, the elusive Blue Ribbon has yet to find me," said Jessica who invites everyone to stop and smell the flowers at the two-day event filled with sunshine, smiles.

Here are event dates, times, and information:

Saturday, April 23, 2022: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, 2022: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Avenue, Coronado.

Admission is $5 per day. Tickets only available at entry gate.

Admission is also FREE for children under 12, older adults 100 and up, and Coronado.

Event organizers are thrilled to bring together flower experts, as well as new plant-curious community members from around San Diego County to commemorate this major milestone. The Coronado Flower Show offers its attendees beautiful landscape displays and a variety of floral competitions with a mission to educate the public. More than 4,000 attendees will enjoy live bandstand entertainment, a photography competition, delicious food, a beer & wine garden, tool sharpening, as well as shopping featuring several local artists and small businesses. Sponsorships are also still available. If you’re interested in sponsoring the 2022 show, contact info@coronadoflowershow.com to get involved.

The Coronado Floral Association (CFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community service organization dedicated to enriching lives through education in and the showcasing of flowers, plants, and gardens. The nonprofit works to foster the knowledge and love of horticulture, and encourages community beautification in the City of Coronado, including homes, schools, and public grounds. CFA produces the annual Coronado Flower Show in partnership with the City of Coronado. To become a CFA member means you are a part of the floral magic and beauty that blooms each spring through the Coronado Flower Show. Grow with CFA.

For up-to-date details about this year’s event and ways to get involved, visit coronadoflowershow.com.