SAN MARCOS, Calif. — What is that I hear? Could that be the tropical sounds of a marimba? In the this Zevely Zone, I found out why the San Elijo Hills are alive with the sound of music.

This story started weeks ago, when San Marcos High School sent their students home and told everyone in band class to take their instruments with them.

"It weighs a lot. It took five people to load it into the truck," said 15-year old Isabella Cuda while sitting in her garage next to her marimba.

Isabella used a moving truck to haul the instrument back to her home. As she played it, I saw her neighbor walk out into her yard.

"Ha, ha, ha, lots of marimba music, but that's a good thing," said Sharon and Clay Valstad who live next door.

"Yeah, she's good. Isn't she?" asked Clay.

Good doesn't come close to describing it. Isabella is a member of the band that marches, even though she can't. Moving a marimba was challenging, but it was nothing compared to what Isabella has endured. She's been moving mountains ever since she was a baby.

"I would have given anything to trade places with her," said her mother Nicole, who told me her daughter was born with Spina Bifida Occulta.

They showed me a picture of Isabella as an infant next to her famous surgeon, Dr. Ben Carson.

"She has had three major spinal cord surgeries and her last one was two years ago, which left her on flat bed rest for two months," said Nicole.

Isabella had to learn how to walk again and still has no feeling in in her right foot.

"So that is another reason why she chose this instrument, because she really wanted to be part of marching band, but she couldn't really march," said Nicole.

That challenge could have walked all over Isabella but she chose to keep her spirit light and breezy like her personality.

"She is an amazing young woman - what she had gone through would have likely felled many strong adults," said Sharon.

Isabella is an only child who is stuck at home and unable to see her friends, but she keeps playing and smiling. I asked her why.

"I don't know. I guess I just don't have anything to be sad about right now," said Isabella.

Whatever island she drifts off to when she plays the marimba, we all want to come.

"Takes me away to the Fantasy Island," said Clay.

The marimba is valued at $8,000. Isabella is borrowing it from San Marcos High School.

If you'd like to follow along with Isabella's story, visit her Instagram page.

