Cowboy Jack releases 'Good 'Ol Padres '69' song to celebrate 2022 season!

The musician will update his song to add Fernando Tatis Jr.'s name when the Padres try to win the World Series in 2023!

VISTA, Calif. — The Padres season may be over, but a lifelong Friar fan wanted to do something to celebrate the team's winning season. In this Zevely Zone, I share the 'Good 'Ol Padres '69' song. Cowboy Jack is a professional musician who started rooting for the Padres in 1969.

His house is filled with Padre gear and his mind with wonderful Padre memories, so he figured he could let the special season go by without crafting a tune. Cowboy Jack stayed up all night writing his Padre song. He didn't want to keep his wife awake so he spent the night writing the song inside his Cadillac parked in his garage.

Here are the lyrics to his Padre Song:

Come on Padres we can win,

We got the best team that’s ever been!

Profar so good with Manny and Kim.

Come on Padres we can win!

Stay loose as the Goose up in the sky

Don’t let the World Series pass us by.

Joe, Blake and Darvish to Nola will deal

Another San Diego pennant for all the world to feel.

Let’s ring in the season with a Soto-Bell

We’ve got the Crone Zone and the Wil

Whenever there’s a pinch, here comes Grisham

Let’s Go Padres we will win!

Let’s Go Padres, in ’22 we’ll win!

Cause we got the best team that’s ever been!

Let's go Padres, we're gonna win, yeah in '22 we are going to win.

Let's go Padres!!!

Cowboy Jack is a professional musician. For more information about his 'Good 'Ol Padres '69' song or upcoming concerts, you can visit his website by clicking here.