Cuppa Cuppa is a tiny coffee shack overflowing with pride for coffee and love

SAN DIEGO — June is national Pride Month and it's an opportunity for a married couple to thank the community that embraced them and their business. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Allied Gardens for a double shot of love.

When I arrived, I saw a coffee shack that was small but overflowing with pride for coffee and love.

"Oh yeah, that is when we first started," said Emma Strong and Cynthia Hillman.

18 years ago, on the corner of Mission Gorge Road and Zion Avenue, Emma and Cynthia were brewing up a strong love affair.

"Working at the window, slinging coffee," laughed Cynthia.

The tiny drive-through box called Cuppa Cuppa opened and then closed.

"You want to know what happened? 50 days after that somebody drove into it, we had to tear it down and start again. Yeah, it was kind of like is this meant to be or not?" said Emma and Cynthia.

Fortunately, both the business and relationship were meant to be.

"Oh, it's true, she did steal my heart," said Cynthia. When you've been together for as long as they have, you finish sentences together.

"Twenty-eight years," said Emma and Cynthia at the same time.

Yet, when their story started, things were very different.

"I mean when we were younger it wasn't easy being gay. We couldn't hold hands. When we first started this, we were not out to anybody," said Emma and Cynthia.

These days, they proudly hang a Pride Flag and donate a portion of their proceeds to the gay community.

"Good morning how you are doing?" said Cynthia while greeting a customer in their car. Cynthia and Emma went to San Diego State and often hire students.

"We kind of look at ourselves as a lily pad. This is a place you stop and grow a little bit then you move on," said Cynthia.

In honor of their chocolate labrador Finley, they opened a second location and named it 'The Lab'.

That is where they brew, roast beans, and serve delicious pastries made by Split Bakehouse and Black Market. They also serve bagels made by BCB Cafe.

Pouring on the love seems effortless these days but they'll never forget what things were like decades ago.

"That was Pride in San Francisco that is when we first got together," said Emma and Cynthia while showing me some old pictures.

In San Francisco, they felt more comfortable showing their emotions.

"Oh yeah," said Emma and Cynthia. "Everybody was gay, everybody was gay. If you didn't hold hands with somebody there was something wrong."

These days they hold hands wherever they go.

"It's been 28 years and I still feel like I learn something new," said Cynthia.

Emma then added, "We are in love, love, love."

Although Emma and Cynthia fell in love in 1995, they just got married a year ago.