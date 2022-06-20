'Three Dog Night' concert will help fight youth homelessness

The benefit concert on Thursday, June 30, will raise funds for non-profit organization Doors of Change.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An upcoming benefit concert featuring the classic rock group Three Dog Night hopes to raise money to fight our county's homeless youth problem. In this Zevely Zone, I learned how the non-profit organization Doors of Change is making a difference.

I met the members of the organization on the streets of Oceanside where they were putting up flyers. They hope homeless youth will spot the flyers and open a helpful door they never thought possible.

Elliott Guist was homeless for five years but thanks to his love of music, he was never truly alone. "I have played under the stars, in the snow, the rain," said Elliott as he played his violin for us.

Elliott heard about Doors of Change when he was homeless, living in Ocean Beach. The non-profit organization entices young adults to leave the streets behind for a promise of free art supplies and musical instruments. "It was a really safe welcoming environment and I really appreciated what they were doing," said Elliott.

"We put these flyers where we hope young people will see them," said Program Director Joanne Newgard. She gives young adults ages 17-25 what they need to become self-sufficient. "Laptops, cellphones, ID's, gas cards, helping them with Medi-Cal and of course finding safe shelter and housing is critical," said Joanne.

The program has helped 2,300 young adults get off the streets. "Well, the music and art program that Jeffrey Sitcov founded twenty years ago has really been the secret sauce," said Joanne.

"If we don't help these kids, they are going to be like the adults you see on the streets downtown," said Doors of Change Founder Jeffrey Sitcov. He raises money for his program by selling memorabilia signed by the legends of music. "Elton John, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen," said Jeffrey. "We have now sold $871,000 over 20 years to fund our program."

Doors of Change is holding a benefit concert with the classic rock band Three Dog Night on Thursday, June 30th. The concert will be held at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista.

I will be co-hosting the concert with 100% of the proceeds helping homeless youth. Three Dog Night had 20 hits in the top 40 such as Joy to the World and Mama Told Me Not to Come.

Jeffrey hired Elliott to teach music and assist with program outreach. "He is a different person today," said Jeffrey. "If they trust you, they ask for help."

Now it's Elliott who is hoping someone just like him spots a flyer and realizes they're not alone. "You can do it whatever it is that you want to do. You can find a way to make it happen," said Elliott.