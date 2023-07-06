El Cajon husband and wife love story was made into a movie

Virginia and Roger Meyers thrive with intellectual and developmental disabilities and want you to know they live 'Like Normal People'.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Living with a disability often means having to stand up to stereotypes.

In this Zevely Zone, I went to El Cajon to meet two people who refuse to be labeled. Sometimes you hear about a story so powerful you think it's worthy of a movie.

That's just what happened to Roger and Virginia Meyers. In the 1970s, their love story was the talk of the nation. Roger's brother, Robert Meyers, was a reporter for the Washington Post.

He wrote a book titled 'Like Normal People'. "It means that we are not really retarded. We're like anybody else. We are just handicapped people. Everybody has a weak spot," said Virginia.

The book was then turned into a movie. The actor Shaun Cassidy played Roger. Actress Linda Purl played Virginia.

"Very good," said Virginia. At a time when many people with disabilities were being institutionalized, Roger and Virginia had other plans.

"Virginia and I both were staring at each other," said Roger about their early courtship. They fell in love, but Roger was told if he wanted to get married, he needed a job.

"Love's Restaurant let him be like a busboy," said Virginia. A job that wouldn't have been possible if they didn't have a place to live which they found at Home of Guiding Hands.

"I took the bus from the Home of Guiding of Hands, and I went out and applied for a job at Love's Restaurant," said Roger.

"They had all of the odds against them and no one helping them out," said Edward Hershey. He is the CEO and leader of the non-profit organization that provides housing and life skills to people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Learning how to set up your doctor's appointments, learning how to cook. You know it's seeing what they can do, not what they can't do," said Edward.

So, in 1977 with employment and a home, it was time for Roger and Virginia to get married. "Our wedding!" said Virginia while showing me pictures. "Wow, look at that wedding dress," I said. "That looks like a royal wedding."

"Roger gave me a great big juicy kiss," said Virginia.

Honorary college degrees followed along with awards for good citizenship and perhaps, best of all, every month they hand deliver a 5-dollar donation to the Home of Guiding Hands.

"Learn from their story," said Edward. "It's amazing, isn't it? It's the Romeo and Juliette. The love story that everybody lives for."

"Respect us. Please do not use that word retarded," said Virginia. The couple has lived alone for 45 years. I asked her if she felt she and Roger proved a lot of people wrong. "Absolutely," Virginia said.

For over 50 years, HGH has been committed to providing quality community support, critical housing, and life skills training for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The basis for what HGH does is the belief that individuals can thrive in a setting that offers a more fulfilling lifestyle, provides individualized attention, stresses increased opportunities for self-sufficiency and encourages greater community integration and access.

Home of Guiding Hands will hold its 49th Annual Gala on June 10th. The Bootlegger’s Ball will benefit more than 4,200 individuals with developmental disabilities that HGH supports annually.

The gala takes place Saturday, June 10, from 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the U.S. Grant Hotel.

The event will feature a cocktail reception, a three-course meal paired with wine, unique experiences included in a silent and live auction, dancing, gaming, and live music from The Mighty Untouchables.