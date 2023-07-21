What happens when you forget your Comic-Con costume at home?

CBS 8's Jeff Zevely collects costume donations on the exhibit floor to see if he can create a costume on the fly.

SAN DIEGO — The Three Musketeers used to say, "All for one and one for all". In this Zevely Zone, I showed up Friday for day two of the San Diego Comic-Con International empty-handed but left with a full heart.

Comic-Con is all about the costume. I've always wondered if a person could show up at Comic-Con without a costume and just wing it? I asked one Con-goer how long he worked on his costume. "To put it all together. Maybe like two years," said Matthew.

I suddenly entered the cosmos of cosplay. "The bag is the costume," said a Con-goer dressed up as a Comic-Con bag. I told him that on day two of the event I was not prepared.

"I am looking for costume donations," I told him. As I approached people, the experiment proved to be more challenging than I originally thought.

"Do you have anything that you could donate to me for my costume?" I asked. I was told repeatedly, "I do not. No." Another Con participant told me, "I don't have anything. Nothing."

I approached a man named Ben dressed up as Obi-Wan Kenobi. He told me, "You're going to pull it off." Suddenly, the force was with me.

My next ten requests resulted in tiny bits of costumes. "We got something," said three friends. Some more friendly people told me, "You bet. We've got something for you." I told them, "Surprise me, I don't want to know what it is, put it in my bag, I'll wear it at the end of the day."

"I always watch you on the news," said a nice lady named Juliee.

"There you go!" "I am closing my eyes, I have no idea what you are giving me," I said. Could it be possible that the impossible was in the bag?

Wow. Give me a hug. You are so nice thank you," I said to another Con goer. I then had to ask, "How is my bag looking?" I was told, "It's looking pretty full," by one nice man. Then another person told me, "If it was all up to me, I would not be this kind."

But they were that kind and they told me why. "Might as well spread happiness," said a Con goer named Ben. "What I really love about it is whatever you want to wear, whatever you want to be, it kind of gives you the ability to enjoy it," said Matthew. Then a nice woman named Rosemary shared this, "I've made lifelong friends here and somebody I met at the Con ten years ago flew out for my wedding last year so that is what the point is, finding your people."

I was getting excited to try on my costume collection. "You would definitely be an interesting back of choice," said Juliee. "We'll definitely be tuning in to see," said another Con goer.

It was the moment of truth; I dumped the bag out and tried it all on. "Let's see what we got," I said. I suddenly became a Tutu-Boa-Bag-Sword-Poster-Duck-Boy.

Honestly, compared to most costumes, mine laid an egg, but I sure had fun. "Next year, I'm bringing a costume," I said while blowing a duck quaking noise maker.

San Diego's Comic-Con continues throughout the weekend with final events wrapping up Sunday at 5 pm. For more information click here.