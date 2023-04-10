Former Royal Air Force aviator turns losing a limb into laughs

Martin Lloyd became a comedian and motivational speaker after losing leg in head on crash.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A former Royal Air Force aviator says sometimes life is so cruel, all you can do is laugh. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Fallbrook to meet the pilot with the punchlines. When tragedy struck Martin Lloyd, he wasn't about to take it sitting down.

He faced his challenge with laughter. In 1998, Martin, a pilot for British Airways, was taking a ride on his motorcycle when an oncoming driver, asleep at the wheel hit him head on.

"I broke 45 bones and died twice," said Martin. Because doctors brought Martin back to life, he likes to joke, that horrible crash reset his age. "So, you can argue I'm only 25 years old now, ha, ha, ha," said Martin. Following Martin's coma, part of his elbow became permanently damaged, and his right leg was amputated.

"There is no elbow. I lost the leg," said Martin. But miraculously, he did not lose his sense of humor. From all of the heartache, he decided to become a comedian. "Yes. I can do stand-up comedy from my wheelchair, ha, ha," said Martin.

Even from his hospital bed, only Martin could turn losing a limb into laughs. "It's a pee bottle on my head. Just for a laugh," said Martin. "This isn't the end of one's life." We should tell you, Martin served in the Royal Air Force for 14 years.

"I may not walk, I may not drive but I am going to fly again," Martin promised himself. He moved to San Diego and became a flight instructor for people with disabilities.

"This is Searching for the Summer; that's my book about my story," said Martin. Along with writing a book Martin also became a motivational speaker with a promise to himself to fly again.

"The helicopter is for two hands and two feet, and I am a bit deficient in that," said Martin. But by strapping a dog collar to his foot to push and pull the pedal, Martin believes he became the first one legged person to fly a helicopter in the United States. How did that feel? "Marvelous, absolutely marvelous," said Martin.

This is from a man whose wife left him after he lost his leg. "She said I can't be pushing you around in a wheelchair when I am eighty," said Martin.

But if anyone can recover from a crash, it's Martin. "This is Negar," said Martin. He's flying high again, after meeting the love of his life. "He is a survivor and he is a good person," said his wife Negar.

Martin advises companies, Human Resource Departments, schools, and professional groups on the various aspects of having the handicapped in their workplace. Using his sense of humor, Martin doesn't talk of legal issues as you might suspect, but of the human side of things.