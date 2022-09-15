Free art tour offers a glimpse into the life of an artist

The 2nd Annual San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour takes place Saturday, September 17 from 10 am to 5 pm.

SAN DIEGO — Imagine what it would take for you to open your home to the public and share something close to your heart with strangers. In this Zevely Zone, I preview the 2nd Annual San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour.

No matter the beauty, to artist Dot Renshaw the most important part of a painting is for art to be seen. "This is what gives us joy," said Dot. "No one is going to knock on your door walk to your bedroom and look under your bed at your artwork." That's why Dot and fellow artist Leah Higgins started the San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour.

Last year they hosted their first art tour and hoped a few people would show up. "We got 1,600 and people said you have got to do it next year," said Dot. They are and in 2022 sparks will fly with 13 different types of art. The San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour is happening on Saturday, September 17 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The free event features 30 local artists showcasing their work at five artists' studios in La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Artwork will include paintings in all media, as well as sculpture, photography, fabric art, mosaics, ceramics, jewelry, gourd art, pine needle baskets and more.

Kate Sessions may be just a name on park or a school to you, but did you know the famous horticulturalist was known as the Mother of Balboa Park? "She built this house. This was her custom home," said Leah. Her family bought the property in 1947. Leah thought what better garden to host an art tour. From beginners to experts, the color of our community will be on display.

"I want to them to see the world through the eyes of an artist," said Dot. "Everybody is an artist, everybody is an artist. It is deep inside of you and we want to bring it out."

The free self-guided tour offers a rare opportunity for visitors to see where artists create, as well as a chance to meet and purchase one-of-a-kind treasures from the artists themselves. The locations include a studio at Kate Sessions' 1926 home, as well as a 1920's era Moorish home with a 20' tall studio. Donations benefiting the National CHEERS Foundation will be collected at each location. For more information on the free event, visit https://sdcoastalartstudios.com/