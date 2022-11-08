Free haircuts and school supplies offered by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation

The 6th Annual Back-To-School Haircut Event is this Saturday at the California Barber & Beauty College

SAN DIEGO — This Saturday, August 13, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will host the 6-th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Event. In this Zevely Zone, I previewed the free event that will help hundreds of families in need. If you are a parent who is concerned about the expense of sending your children back to school this free event is for you.

This Saturday at the California Barber & Beauty College and the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will provide free haircuts to all kids 18 & under, along with free school supplies, free food, and tickets to local attractions. This year's event is sponsored by Cox Communications.

The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation Founder, Miles Himmel told us his dad would love spreading the good. "He would love it, I mean this is a community coming together, people volunteering their time, the barbers, volunteers, food, the whole thing.

Everybody just coming together to make our community a better place," said Miles. "The cost of going back to school can be really expensive especially if you have a few kids and to see the kids at the end of the day walk out with a handful of stuff along with tickets to local attractions like Legoland, the Birch Aquarium and the Air and Space Museum and it's just incredible."

With the 2021-22 school year beginning, for many parents, kids returning to school can be a major financial burden. By providing free haircuts, school supplies and much more, the goal is for the kids to start out the year feeling and looking good. "We just love to give back in any way where we can to donate or support our community and give back to our community we will take it," said Head of California Barber & Beauty College, Kevin Nguyen.

WHEN: Saturday, August 13 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

WHERE: California Barber & Beauty College (5315 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92115)

For more information or to help out with a donation click here.