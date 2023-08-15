Free ice cream helps beat the heat and back to school blues

Hundreds of children receive tasty treats from the Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream Truck.

VISTA, Calif. — The Vista Library is beating the heat and back-to-school blues with free school supplies and ice cream.

In this Zevely Zone, I followed a big blue truck filled with tasty treats to a long line of children.

At the first sight of school supplies, you might start to see some sad faces. Summertime just flies with the blink of an eye, but there's something about ice cream that makes everything better.

"Too fast, it went way, way too fast," said Ashley Cerda about her summer. She and her daughters Selena and Cecilia lined up with hundreds of families for free school supplies. "It actually helps us a lot because we are a low-income family so having the library do fun things like this is actually very helpful," said Ashley.

"Alright everyone we are getting ready to start," said Jennifer Runge.

Jennifer is a youth services librarian at the Vista Branch Library of the San Diego County System. She had a special surprise circling the block for the children, but the homework supplies would have to come first.

"From pencils and pens to highlighters to rules, scissors, notebooks," said Jennifer. Every student received a 45-item back to school gift bag. "I think it is essential for them. I think it takes a worry off of their plate they also have to buy new backpacks and new shoes and new clothes, and this is just one thing that is off their very, very long list," said Jennifer about the gifts provided by the Friends of the Vista Library organization.

At that point, the sweet little secret was out.

The Helpful Honda folks showed up with free ice cream for everyone. "Free Ice Cream what a treat," said one parent. "There you go," said Carly Harris. She and the San Diego Honda Dealers have been surprising kids of all ages throughout a scorching San Diego County summer. "We've gone to a family reunion, to a birthday party, really the sky is the limit if you request it, we might make it happen," said Carly.

Suddenly, those frowns got turned upside down. "I think, I scream, you scream we all scream for free ice cream," said a father named Keith Gaytan. A hot day was filled with smiles thanks to a truck filled with treats to beat the heat. "Ice cream!" shouted the Helpful Honda folks.