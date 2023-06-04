Grove Grinder sandwich shop feels like 'Granny's House'

Family owned since 1972, the Grove Grinder in Lemon Grove has a classic menu that starts with 'The Godfather'.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Sometimes the tiniest sandwich shops make the biggest sandwiches. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Lemon Grove to enjoy lunch at the Grove Grinder.

Family owned since 1972, when you step into the Grove Grinder, the owner wants you to feel as if you're visiting Granny's house. "Make you feel like you are at home," said Sharon Jones (80). "Have you ever been to grandma's house? Grandma has a nice house with knick-knacks and all and all kinds of little things all around."

Sharon, who goes by nickname Granny, was married to Robert Jones. "We moved to Lemon Grove in 1986," said Granny. For years, their favorite sandwich shop was the Grove Grinder and one day it went up for sale.

"I went home and got my husband and I said we are buying it," said Granny. They did that same day along with its legendary menu with sandwiches like 'The Godfather' and 'The Sinatra'. When I flipped the menu over, Granny told me, "This is Skeeter's department. Smoked ribeye, smoked chicken, smoked pork."

Skeeter is Granny's son. He's in charge of the meat and a man of few words. "We are not messing around here. We are making sandwiches," said Skeeter.

While he grilled my smoked ribeye sandwich, Granny gave us a tour of her restaurant filled with antiques and a Campbell's Soup Collection. "This is the dining room," said Granny. "I started with one thing and then customers bring me things." Just like the friendly staff brought me the best sandwich I've ever tasted. To wash it down? They offer 82 different root beer flavors.

"Skeeter is recommending Freddy's Root Beer and the Red Arrow," I said. "Even pickle juice," said Granny who also sells pickle juice to her loyal customers. "That is really fun," I said. You know a place is good when the customers are people who serve like police and firefighters. "My husband was in the Navy for 25 years," said Granny.

He passed away in 2005. Robert was a man of service and smiles because when they sank their teeth into the Grove Grinder, they did not tell their kids they bought it. On April Fool's Day when they invited the family out to eat. "When they came in, we were making the sandwiches," said Granny. The sandwiches are so good, even on April Fool's Day, they are no joke.

The Grove Grinder is open seven days a week and Granny at 80-years-old is there every day. For more information about the Lemon Grove sandwich shop click here.