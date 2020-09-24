'Helpful Honda People' offer free gas to firefighters

Free gas giveaways continue across San Diego County until Saturday to celebrate Firefighter Appreciation Month.

SAN DIEGO — September is Firefighter Appreciation Month and heroes throughout San Diego County are receiving free gas from the Helpful Honda people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Pacific Beach to see a long line of cars and good deeds.

San Diego Honda Dealers are spreading random acts of helpfulness to local residents and organizations with no strings attached. To celebrate, they rolled out a huge, blue Free Gas Tanker Truck to pump free gas. The San Diego Honda Dealers decided first responders should be first in line.

Arielle is a nurse and her husband T.Q. is a firefighter. They pulled their truck in for a free $80 top off.

"It's huge to get a free tank of gas. That is one less shift we don't have to work overtime. Extra money," said Arielle.

"It makes me feel great. I mean, my job is to literally help people," said Manny Velazquez from Helpful Honda.

The San Diego Honda Dealers, a collection of 10 local dealerships in the San Diego region – from San Diego, Poway, El Cajon, Mission Valley, Carlsbad, Vista, Lemon Grove and Escondido down to National City and Chula Vista are helping with the economic strains and challenges presented by COVID-19.

Their message: It’s their job to be helpful. Random acts of helpfulness include opening doors, handing out reusable masks, hand sanitizer and shopping totes; unloading groceries; volunteering at nonprofit organizations; surprising Honda drivers with exclusive perks; fulfilling individual requests from residents; and more throughout San Diego.

One man ran out of gas at the gas station and really needed help.

"We got him taken care of and stuff like that it's always nice. Whether it's somebody like 'Hey I saw you guys out here and just needed a little top off' or someone like that who said 'you guys are saving my life.' We love doing stuff like that," said Manny.

All sorts of people needed a perk at the pump like Allyssa.

"I am going to college right now. How much does this help? A lot actually. How so? That I don't have to worry about it," Allyssa said.

We met Anabel, who works for the Navy, and knows just where to sink her savings.

"Probably something for my dogs. It's their birthdays coming up," said Anabel.

Next up was Anna who had just worked a long shift at Vons. Her mini van got a full size fill-up.

"I was going to have to put gas in today and now I can go treat myself to something else instead of having to have to pay for gas. Maybe a manicure or pedicure," said Anna.

Every Honda driver fills up for free. The gas giveaway ends in San Diego County on Saturday. They will surprise drivers at various gas stations across the region continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 11 when they recognize our brave veterans and military members with free gas.

Keep an eye out for the Helpful Honda people pumping and paying for gas through Saturday, Sept. 26 in cities including San Diego, Escondido, Vista, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, and Imperial Beach, with additional cities to follow.

Upcoming events:

Friday, Sept. 25th (10AM-2PM) – ESCONDITO, VISTA, CARLSBAD

Saturday, Sept. 26th (10AM-2PM) – CHULA VISTA, IMPERIAL BEACH, SAN DIEGO