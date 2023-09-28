'Helping Hands' restores and donates 2,200 scooters, walkers and canes to friends in need

Senior volunteer group works free of charge at La Costa Glen active retirement community.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — As a person gets older, sometimes they need a little help to get around. In this Zevely Zone, I visited La Costa Glen in Carlsbad to meet a special volunteer group called Helping Hands. If you've lost faith in humanity, a group of Carlsbad seniors is bound to restore it. The seniors have spent the last six years restoring and donating – completely free of charge – more than 2,200 walkers, scooters, canes and other medical assistance devices to their neighbors at La Costa Glen senior living community.

For 89-year-old Jo Martin, there's no better feeling than taking a drive and feeling her hair blow in the wind. "It's very helpful when you have trouble walking," said Jo while driving her free scooter. She was on her way to the garage for a tune up. "Hi Jo, are you having any trouble today?," asked Bill Speakman who is one of the volunteers. "They give you hugs they give you kisses, and they are so grateful and there is no charge for any of the service," said Bill who is a retire engineer.

"I think people who sit at home and do nothing suffer because of it. You need to have a purpose, this is our purpose," said 84-year-old volunteer Vic Matricardi who is a retired physicist. Helping Hands is a senior volunteer group with about 20 members. Helping Hands repairs and regifts donated items to keep their friends on the road. "I see smiles, I see people come in and they are having getting about getting to the dining room and when you meet them afterwards and give them the equipment, they are happy and they let you know," said Richie Clyme (91).

When I asked about how much they get paid. "It gets doubled every year but it's still zero," laughed Vic. One of those free scooters gave Jo her independence back. "I see you need maintenance already though, your headlight is falling apart," said Bill. Jo is worried because she heard her favorite fix-it man is retiring. "Bill is thinking about retiring and I don't think he should because he's too good, he is training someone, but I don't know if they can beat his standards," said Jo.

Jo named her scooter, Billy, after her late husband. Thanks to the neighbors helping neighbors, she and Billy are never apart. "Well, he wanted me to get out and about and he was very social so he would be very happy," said Jo.